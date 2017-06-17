Punjab ‘drug inspector’ arrest: STF summons SSP who once ‘faked own death’

In a major step following the arrest of Punjab Police inspector Inderjit Singh by the anti-drug special task force (STF) in a smuggling case, the agency has now summoned Raj Jit Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Moga, for questioning on Sunday.

Raj Jit, who was SSP of Tarn Taran in 2013 when Inderjit was posted there in the crime investigation agency (CIA), is the first serving SSP summoned in a drug-related case in the past at least five years. He had made headlines in 2013 when a certificate of his “death in a terror attack” was submitted by his daughter for quota admission in MBBS at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. The forgery was spotted during the counselling session; and Raj Jit Singh had later said it was a “goof-up”.

In the express matter, senior officials in STF told HT that Inderjit was a “blue-eyed boy” of Raj Jit, hence his role in questionable acquittals in drug cases handled by Inderjit needs to be investigated.

The STF action against Inderjit had come after it analysed three cases in which major seizures were made but the cases had fallen flat in court as he allegedly tempered with witness records. In June first week, the STF directed the inspector general of police, border range, to probe Inderjit’s role. In one matter, eight accused were acquitted even after recovery of 19kg drugs. After his indictment in that probe, the STF on June 11 raided Inderjit’s houses in Jalandhar and Phagwara and arrested him with 4kg heroin, an AK-47 rifle and a pistol.

The STF has already booked a then-DSP of Tarn Taran, Jaswant Singh, in the case. Raj Jit has been asked to appear before the agency in Ludhiana on Sunday, confirmed the STF chief, additional director general of police (ADGP) Harpreet Sidhu.

‘More than professional’

During his police remand, the STF claims to have found that Inderjit had closeness with Raj Jit that “extended beyond their professional relationship”. When Raj Jit got transferred from Tarn Taran to Hoshiapur, Inderjit was also shifted and made CIA in-charge there. When he was arrested, he was again in the process of transfer to Moga, where Raj Jit is posted now, said STF sources.

“Inderjit could not have dared to make efforts to free accused in drug cases without informing his seniors. He was a head constable and given ad hoc promotion as assistant sub-inspector (ASI). That an ad hoc ASI was deputed as investigating officer in cases of drug recovery is also a violation of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” an investigator said.

And it may not stop at Raj Jit. Role of “many” other senior cops who were “mentors” to Inderjit is also part of the probe, said an officer in the STF.

Raj Jit, when contacted, said he had not yet received any summons.