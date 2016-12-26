Punjab Education Board launches online Punjabi learning website

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has launched a website for the promotion of Punjabi language elearnpunjabi.com. The site will also serve as a tool to learn the language. Punjab education minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema opened the site, developed in collaboration with the Punjabi University.

“In this era of globalisation, we must take advantage of new technologies to promote our mother tongue. With the help of the website, anyone can learn Punjabi from anywhere in the world. Punjabis can teach their mother tongue to their children,” the minister said, adding that the website was meant to mark the 50-year celebrations of the Punjabi Suba.

He added that the website also provided audio-video assistance and the platform will be regularly updated.

“The facility of online examination facility will also be provided,” he said.

Cheema appealed to the Punjabi University vice-chancellor to provide special training sessions so that the website is fully used. He added training to use the website will also be provided through EDUSET. Punjabi University

vice-chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh also appreciated the work of Education Multimedia Research Centre and Punjabi Language Technology Research Centre.

Punjab School Education Board chairman Balbir Singh Dhol said work to take the Punjabi examinations online.