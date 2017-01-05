 Punjab education dept appoints 162 visually impaired music teachers in govt schools | punjab$jalandhar | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 05, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Punjab education dept appoints 162 visually impaired music teachers in govt schools

punjab Updated: Jan 05, 2017 15:08 IST
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Highlight Story

The newly appointed music teacher Deepak Sharma teaching music at Government Primary School Reru in Jalandhar on Wednesday (Sikander Singh Chopra/HT)

The students of Government Elementary School, Reru village of east block 1, can now go to their new music teacher Deepak and start practising the ‘Saat Sur’ that emanates from harmonium instead of playing in the ground.

Deepak Sharma, 28, is blind but does not miss even a single note as his hands work their magic on a harmonium.

The government primary schools students, who used to listen to music only on special occasions, will now be able to learn music regularly as for the first time, the education department has appointed 162 visually impaired music teachers in different government primary schools of the state. In Jalandhar district, as many as 17 teachers have joined the schools. Sharma, who has done a diploma in music after completing Class 12, joined the school two months ago.

He is also a member of the National Federation of Blind Society. Sharma said, “It is great that now even the primary school students will get to learn music. They are showing great interest, although the classes will start properly from the next session, but I make sure that the students of Class 4 and 5 come and listen to music as it has a great effect on our minds and soul.”

“We have come here under a quota, but are proud that we will teach these children,” he added.

The old musical instruments that were being used in these government primary schools on special occasions were not repaired till now, but as the teachers have joined, the maintenance of instruments has also been started.

Other schools, where teachers have been appointed include government primary schools of Nijhra, Ghodewahi, Khusropur, Chugitti, Lallia Kalan, Nakodar, Billi  Charhmi, Alwalpur, Guraya, Banda Bahadur, Chak Jida, Reru, Nurmahal, Ravidas Pura, Mangal Sohal, Kot Sadik and Bopa Rai Khurd.

tags

more from punjab

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<