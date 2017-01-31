Punjab elections 2017: AAP hits back at SAD for ‘frivolous’ complaint against Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday slammed Shiromani Akali Dal for lodging a “frivolous” complaint with the Election Commission against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and alleged that deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was responsible for the incidents of sacrilege Punjab.

AAP state convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich in a statement claimed that during Badal’s tenure as the state home minister, about 95 cases of sacrilege took place including the theft of holy Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village Gurdwara in June 2015.

“Badal’s demand for registration of FIR against AAP in sacrilege case proves his complicity and bankruptcy of common sense,” Waraich alleged.

Also Read | SAD asks EC to book Kejriwal for sacrilege in Punjab

On Monday, the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal wrote to the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer seeking registration of a case against Kejriwal for the alleged sacrilege of the holy book at Muktsar and Lambi, spreading communal hatred and hobnobbing with terrorist outfits.

In a letter, party secretary and education minister Daljeet Singh Cheema had said immediately after Kejriwal stayed for the night at the house of dreaded Khalistan Commando Force militant Gurinder Singh in Moga, pages of ‘Gutka’ were found scattered in Muktsar and Lambi.

Terming Badal a “failed” home minister, Waraich said, “What could be more shameful that during one-and-a-half-years Badal has been unable to trace the Holy Guru Granth Sahib?”

Waraich said AAP would not even think of disrespecting the holy book of any religion as the party holds love, affection and reverence for all faiths.

“Badal is indulging in such heinous acts to put blame on AAP,” he claimed, adding that all those who were responsible for the sacrilege incidents would be put behind bars after AAP forms the government in Punjab.

The AAP leader accused Badal of trying to spark communal tension in Punjab for vested political interests.

“Even now he is trying to blame AAP for sacrilege in Lambi,” said Waraich.