Punjab polls: AAP releases manifesto for employees, promises to keep Punjab police out of political control

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday promised “zero political interference” in the police functioning in Punjab, saying it is currently “under the influence of the halqa in-charges.”

In its manifesto for employees, the party also announced to review the Right to Service (RTS) Act, the pet project of the Akali-BJP government, saying providing services through Suwidha centres has failed to deliver and causes long delays.

“Police functioning at present is in a merciful condition due to the interference of halqa in-charges of the Akali Dal, and on coming to power we would them make it free from all pressures,” announced Kanwar Sandhu, head, Punjab Dialogue Committee, involved in making party manifestos.

The manifesto makes attempts to win over four lakh employees by ending the system of contractual hiring, reviving the pensions for government departments and board corporation employees, and bringing a specific transfer scheme to end corruption.

Promising eight-hour shift for the police personnel, the AAP said it would revive the pension scheme for all government employees that was discontinued in 2004 during the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government.