Punjab elections 2017: On Day 3, 21 nominations filed

On the third day, 21 candidates of different parties filed nomination papers for the February 4 in the state, taking the number to 51. Shiv Lal Doda, who is behind the bars on murder charges, filed papers from Abohar as an independent candidate. His nephew Amit Doda has also filed papers, apparently as the covering candidate of his uncle. Shiv Lal got a day’s parole to file the papers. Other prominent leader who filed the nomination on Friday is AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who is a candidate from Bholath .

POLL PLAINTS TO COME THROUGH CHIEF SECY

As per the directions of the election commission, the state government has formed a panel led by chief secretary Sarvesh Kaushal for screening of complaints coming from departments. The committee will function till March 11.

The screening committee will have two top administrative heads of the deparmenrt from which the complaint is received. The committee will send the complaints to the chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, after examining it.