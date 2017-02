Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal was taken ill and had to take rest for the night in Ludhiana, officials said on Thursday.

A team of doctors that examined the senior Badal advised him to take complete rest, they said.

But ignoring the advice of doctors, 89-year-old Badal left for election campaign in favour of his party candidates.

He said, “I will address all the three scheduled rallies at Samrala, Sardulgarh and Sunam today. My workers are fighting there with full force.”