Punjab families looted on board train in Jind

Five couples from Bathinda and two families from Abohar, on board the Sarai Rohella-Bikaner Express, were robbed off their valuables by a gang of four robbers near Jind railway station in Haryana, around 2 am on Sunday morning.

The robbers snatched the purse, cash and jewellery from the passengers at knifepoint. The passengers were travelling in the first air-conditioned compartment. The five couples were returning home from Goa. They boarded the train after alighting at the New Delhi airport.

In the FIR lodged by the victims at the Government Railway Police (GRP) police station, Bathinda, it is mentioned that no security guard of the GRP or the Haryana Police was stationed in the compartment.

The looted wealth included around Rs 2 lakh cash and some jewellery.