Farmer’s son kills self as kin fail to deposit college fees

An 18-year-old son of a “debt-ridden” farmer committed suicide at Ramuwala village near Jaitu town in Punjab’s Faridkot on Tuesday after his family reportedly failed to deposit his college fees.

Gurpreet Singh, who had completed BA-1 and wanted to pursue his second-year studies, hanged himself from a tree at a field owned by his family in the village.

His father Kaur Singh, who owns the small 1.5-acre agricultural plot and is under a debt of Rs 2 lakh, said Gurpreet had gone to the field on a routine visit. After some time, when he reached there, he found him hanging from a tree.

He said the family had failed to arrange Gurpreet’s college fees due to acute financial crisis in the family, which forced the boy to take the extreme step.

The family, however, did not report the matter to the police and cremated the boy at the village crematorium.

The police said they don’t have any information about the incident so far, but will soon check the details of the matter.