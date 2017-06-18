Punjab farmers will get relief on Tuesday, says Sunil Jakhar

Chief of Punjab Congress, Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said that a comprehensive relief to the farmers of Punjab would be provided when the maiden budget of Congress government will be presented in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Jakhar, who was on a visit to Ludhiana, said during a press conference that the relief that would be provided to the farmers will be different from relief provided by any state government of the country.

“Members of BJP and SAD were questioning the seriousness of the state government to provide relief in form of loan waiver to the farmers in Punjab. They should wait till Monday when chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will present a speech. The next day a comprehensive plan to waive off loans will be presented that would bring a new page in the history of Punjab” said Jakhar.

He said that a report has also been submitted with the state government as a result a “path breaking exercise” will be executed to benefit the largest population of farmers in Punjab.

Meanwhile criticizing the SAD-BJP and AAP members, Jakhar said that the behavior of “these members” was a shame on democracy. “They (AAP and SAD MLAs) are leaderless and issueless. The real face of SAD has been exposed. I doubt that Sukhbir Singh Badal or Bikram Singh Majithia will even return to the house” said Jakhar.

“SAD also has no answers to the discrepancies that were found in the allotment of sand mines during earlier regimes” said Jakhar.

The chief of party also said that question hour in the state assembly is sacrosanct and uproar of the opposition parties during the same is not constitutional. “For the first time since many years, even the question hour became a victim of opposition” said Jakhar.