Punjab: Fearing police action, three youths under drug influence jump off moving train; two die

Fearing police action over being under alleged influence of drugs, three youths jumped off a moving train in Punjab’s Mansa. Two of them, identified as Baghi Singh and Deepu Singh, had died on the spot, while the third, Gurpreet Singh, suffered injuries.

According to the government railway police (GRP), the three youths were under the influence of drugs and before the train could stop at Budhlada station, they jumped off the train.

“The three of them were coming from New Delhi and were under the influence of drugs. They either mistook Budhlada railway station and jumped off when the train slowed down or the presence of police scared them leading to this accident,” said Harjinder Singh, SHO from Bathinda range of GRP.

All the three passengers belong to Bathinda.

Harjinder Singh also confirmed that a small packet of drugs was also recovered from the railway track. Gurpreet who was injured in the accident was initially treated in Budhlada and was later admitted to the civil hospital in Mansa.

“He has got head injury and we are waiting for a senior doctor for further treatment,” said an official of the Mansa civil hospital.

“We had boarded the train from New Delhi and consumed drugs in the train. Near Bareta railway station in Mansa, three cops boarded the train and started checking our tickets,” said Gurpreet Singh, who along with his two friends was found lying on the railway track near Dariyapur village in Budhlada.

“The cops started threatening us since we were under the influence of drugs. The cops forced us to jump off the train,” alleged Gurpreet Singh.