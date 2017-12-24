Punjab gangster Vicky Gounder’s close aide Miglani held near Patiala; arms seized

Police on Saturday arrested wanted gangster Gaurav Kumar Miglani, a close accomplice of fugitive gangster Harjinder Singh alias Vicky Gounder, from Shambhu village, nearly 50km from here.

The police have recovered .32 pistol, eight cartridges and a Hyundai i20 car (HR-01AM-7836) from him.

Miglani (32), a resident of Faridpur village in Haryana’s Karnal district, was trying to enter Punjab when he was apprehended in a joint operation carried by teams of the crime investigation agency (CIA) and the organised crime control unit.

A police official said Gaurav managed to escape on Dec 10 when Haryana police raided a farmhouse in Yamunanagar’s Chhachhroli after getting a tip-off about Gounder.

Superintendent of police (SP) Harvinder Singh Virk said Gaurav had done his B.Tech and was allegedly involved in kidnappings and extortions in Punjab and Haryana.

“He will be produced in a local court on Sunday to get his police remand for detailed investigation in the case. He is accused of giving shelter to Punjab’s fugitive gangsters,” SP said.

CIA-II inspector Bikramjit Singh Brar said Gaurav is close to wanted gangsters Harsimrandeep Singh alias Simma and Sukhpreet Singh Budha, who are accused of killing Faridkot businessman Ravinder Kochhar in July.

“Also, he was a close accomplice of gangster Davinder Singh Bambiha, who was killed in a police encounter last year.

A case under Sections 392 (robbery), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death or hurt), 384 (punishment for extortion), 212 (harbouring offender), 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed with a common object), 473 (possessing counterfeit seal) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered against the accused.