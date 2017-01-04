Punjab goes for polls on February 4, EC makes water tight arrangements

After the announcement by the election commission of India (ECI) for assembly polls in Punjab on February 4, and immediate imposition of model code of conduct coming into effect, the state election commission officials got into huddle to make a last minute check of the list of works and responsibilities they are suppose to carry out.

By evening the flying squads which have already been formed to check flow of drugs, cash and contrabands into the poll bound state will get functional. As the checking of distribution of drugs by the political parties to the electorate to woo them is a major focus for the EC, instructions have been passed on to the three member teams comprising narcotics control bureau, state police and health department to nip the flow of drugs.

EC have already rolled out instructions for the state government to post the inspector generals of police, deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police as per their policy. EC had also made an alternate arrangement forming an independent panel of officers from the state to be posted at the respective positions incase the working or an officer posted earlier was not as desired. 500 companies of paramilitary forced have been requisitioned for peaceful polling in Punjab.

Political parties particularly the ruling SAD-BJP combine have been asked to remove the pictures of all the political functionaries from the government websites and also asked the government not to give advertisements in the name of government now, especially after the imposition of the poll code.

The office of chief electoral officer Punjab VK Singh have also opened up the system of receiving poll related complaints and have drawn out a plan to deal with these complaints.