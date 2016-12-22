Punjab governor Badnore urges people to make Chandigarh first cashless city

Punjab governor V P Singh Badnore on Thursday urged the people of Chandigarh to opt for digital transaction and help it become the first cashless city of the country.

“Chandigarh being an agile and educated would understand the meaning of demonetisation in true spirit and thereby making it as India’s first cashless city,” he said during a function to celebrate 100 per cent Aadhaar coverage in the city.

He said a number of educational institutions has already accepted it as a challenge and initiated the procedure to make the city cashless.

The governor said that Aadhaar allows elimination of fake and duplicate accounts, and online authentication provides a mechanism for paperless, electronic and instantaneous verification of identity.

He said that to ensure absolute transparency, the Union government should also link Aadhaar with various Central schemes such as MGNREGA, National Social Assistance Program (Pension Schemes), Public Distribution System, Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG, Prime Minister’s Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Underlying the benefits of Aadhaar saturated society, the governor said that besides enabling the people get benefits of various welfare schemes and projects, the crime detection would become easier with the help of Aadhaar details.

Ram Subhag Singh, deputy director general, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Regional Office said that Chandigarh expressed its gratitude towards the governor, for his constant guidance, in ensuring that 100 per cent Aadhaar saturation is achieved in Chandigarh.

He also thanked the Administration for linking Aadhaar with various schemes to ensure effective and smooth delivery of payments to the intended beneficiaries and ensuring transparency.

UIDAI will now focus on expediting Aadhaar enrolment in the age group of 0-5 years and 5-18 years, he said.