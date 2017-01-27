Punjab governor exhorts youth to ensure 100% voting in assembly polls

.

Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday called upon the youth of the state to enthusiastically take part in the largest democratic process in Punjab by ensuring 100% voting in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a gathering, especially of the youth at the National Voters’ Day celebrations at Punjabi University here , Badnore said that the youth should participate willingly in electing their government, which is going to make policies for their future. The enrolment of 18-9 years’ age group has always been a matter of concern, said Badnore. The youth often ignored the importance of their registrationas voters but this time 40% of total voters of this age group have been enrolled, which is a remarkable achievement.

Earlier, in his welcome address,VK Singh, chief electoral officer, Punjab, said that just like a strong foundation is required for a sturdy building, similarly for a successful and strong democratic set-up youth involvement is must. He also said that as per the theme of ‘Empowering Youth and Future Voters’ on the National Voters’ Day 2017, as many as 3.43 lakh of new voters in the age group 18-19 have been registered as on January 1, 2017 out of total 1.9 crore voters. He also said that NVD celebrations are taking place in all district headquarters simultaneously at around 23,000 locations in the State.

The governor also administered oath to all those present on the occasion to uphold the democratic traditions of the country and the dignity of free, fair and peaceful elections and vote in every election fearlessly and without being influenced by considerations of religion, race , cast , community, language or any inducement

Vice-chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh in his address said that India is the only country in the world where democracy is the strongest pillar of governance. It has the largest democracy besides being a true form of unity in diversity.

International shooter and Olympian, Abhinav Bindra, representative of the youth and state icon of ECI for Punjab elections appealed to the youth to cast their votes on February 4 to strength the democracy in the country.

Expressing his gratitude to the ECI for selecting Patiala for the state-level function to mark the Voters Day, deputy commissioner Ramveer Singh said that the youth along with the other sections of the society would make its presence felt in the coming elections.

On the occasion, Patiala district was adjudged as the Best District for conducting Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities. The Best ERO Award was presented to Jagjit Singh, SDM, Balachor.