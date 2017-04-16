 Punjab govt exempts freedom fighters from toll tax | punjab | Hindustan Times
Punjab govt exempts freedom fighters from toll tax

punjab Updated: Apr 16, 2017 20:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Punjab govt

All freedom fighters holding a certificate issued by the Punjab government would not have to pay toll tax while moving through state highways.(HT File Photo)

The Punjab government on Sunday announced toll tax exemption on state highways for freedom fighters.

A notification exempting freedom fighters has been issued by the state Public Works Department (PWD) following a direction by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, an official spokesperson said.

As per the notification, all freedom fighters holding a certificate issued by the Punjab government would not have to pay toll tax while moving through state highways.

Also Read | Punjab govt exempts mediapersons from toll tax on state highways

The spokesperson said the Captain Amarinder government was committed to giving the freedom fighters, whom the Congress had always held in high esteem, a place of pride in the state.

