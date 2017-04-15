Punjab govt exempts mediapersons from toll tax on state highways

The Captain Amarinder Singh government has announced exemption of mediapersons from toll tax on all state highways. A decision to this effect was taken here on Saturday after the chief minister gave his approval to the proposal, an official spokesperson said.

Read more

He said all accredited mediapersons and those holding yellow I-cards would be exempted from paying toll tax on state highways. This was one of the promises made by the Congress its manifesto ahead of the assembly elections, he added.