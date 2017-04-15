 Punjab govt exempts mediapersons from toll tax on state highways | punjab | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 15, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Punjab govt exempts mediapersons from toll tax on state highways

punjab Updated: Apr 15, 2017 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
state highway

(HT File Photo/representative)

The Captain Amarinder Singh government has announced exemption of mediapersons from toll tax on all state highways. A decision to this effect was taken here on Saturday after the chief minister gave his approval to the proposal, an official spokesperson said.

Read more

He said all accredited mediapersons and those holding yellow I-cards would be exempted from paying toll tax on state highways. This was one of the promises made by the Congress its manifesto ahead of the assembly elections, he added.

tags

more from punjab

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you