Punjab govt hoardings, posters to be removed from state post-poll code

Chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s hoardings and posters would be removed from the state once the model code of conduct gets effected, which could happen anytime before January 4.

Deputy election commissioner Sandeep Saxena on Friday instructed the local authorities of four districts to remove all kinds of publicity material of government schemes including hoardings and posters from the government properties within 24 hours of the imposition of the poll code.

The time limit to remove any kind of publicity material from bus stand, railway station, and other public places has been fixed for 48 hours post poll code. The publicity material on private properties will have to be removed in 72 hours.

He issued these instructions while chairing the meeting of district authorities of Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur and Barnala here on Friday. The representatives of various political parties were also present.

The meeting was held to review the ongoing preparations for upcoming Punjab assembly elections due early next year and also to ensure enforcement of poll code in the state.

Saxena told officials that any kind of publicity material on websites of government agencies, boards, corporations would not be allowed and directed them to compile the information at the earliest.

‘SPEED UP SUBMISSION OF LICENSED WEAPONS’

The deputy election commissioner also issued the instruction to speed up the submission of licensed weapons with the respective police stations soon. During the meeting, the ADGP VK Bhawra said so far only 20% of the weapons have been submitted and efforts are on to speed up the process.

Bhawra instructed the SSPs of four districts to ensure that 100% licensed weapons are submitted soon after the poll code announcement besides ensuring proper law and order.

NEW VOTING LIST ON JANUARY 5

Saxena said the new voting list will be announced on January 5. The new list will also have the name of voters who got themselves registered on or before December 13.

“We are yet to take decision on the inclusion of those votes who applied online after December 13,” he said. He also took the feedback of representative of various political parties.

Several leaders objected to election commission’s three-day time period fixed for online permission for rallies and poll meetings, which should be reduced significantly.

On this, Saxena said the 72-hour time frame is fixed for those meetings where the helicopters were to be used. In other meetings, the permission can be applied within 48 hours.