Punjab govt not against bullock-cart races at Kila Raipur, DC can allow: Sidhu

Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said during Question Hour in the assembly on Monday that the state government is not opposed to reviving bullock cart races at the Kila Raipur Games, also known as Punjab’s Mini Olympics.

These races were the most popular feature of the event till 2014, when they were stopped after the Supreme Court ban on bull-taming contests of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

Sidhu said despite the ban, there were provisions to hold the races.

“The Union minister of environment and forest has provided for holding the races if any non-governmental organisation (NGO) approaches the deputy commissioner (DC) concerned,” he said. “The DCs have been given the powers to allow the races with certain conditions.”

The minister was responding to a query by Congress’ Gill MLA Kuldeep Vaid.

Later, Vaid, in a supplementary question, said the conditions set to take the DC’s permission are very tough to be fulfilled. He called for a legislation to allow the Kila Raipur races, as has been done in similar cases by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments.

Sidhu said only chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh can take a call on this.