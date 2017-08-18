Punjab govt to file review petition before NGT against stay on tree felling

The Punjab government has decided “in principle” to file a review petition before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the stay imposed on felling of trees along prestigious road projects of national importance in the state.

“The decision has been taken to accelerate the construction process of national as well as state highways. The work on these projects has come to standstill due to the ban imposed by the NGT,” said public works department minister Razia Sultana, while chairing the quarterly review meeting of the held at Punjab Bhawan on Thursday.

The minister said the state government had already got the nod from the Union ministry of environment and forests for executing the construction work on major road projects in the state, but work had to be stopped due to the NGT ban on felling of trees.

During the review of the progress on religious and other historical monuments, PWD secretary Hussan Lal apprised the minister that the construction work on these projects was also hampered due to the dearth of funds. On this, the minister instructed the official to arrange a meeting with tourism minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to bring to his notice the status of these flagship tourism projects. “These projects are being funded by tourism ministry. The tourism minister will be requested to release adequate funds for construction work,” she said.

Accusing the previous SAD-BJP government of not making adequate provisions to fund these projects, Sultana said she will also request the finance minister to release funds for the remaining construction work. When the department secretary informed her that construction work on some state highways was also halted for want of forest clearance, she asked him to urgently take up the matter with the forest minister.