Punjab govt to set up Maharaja Agrasen Chair at Punjabi University

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has announced that his government would soon set up an academic chair and a scholarship in the name Maharaja Agrasen at the Punjabi University in Patiala.

The chair would prove to be a boon for scholars and researchers to learn about the Maharaja, who worked for the uplift of underprivileged sections and promotion of trade in northern India.

The demand for the chair and scholarship was put forth by Sangrur MLA Vijay Inder Singla last evening, and the chief minister immediately issued orders for the same, an official spokesperson said here.

Singh has directed the higher education department to initiate the process for setting up of the Agrasen Chair at the Patiala-based Punjabi University.

Singla had sought the chief minister’s personal intervention in the matter.

The MLA apprised the chief minister that several organisations, educational institutes and a university in the country had been named after the Maharaja

He also demanded the creation of an endowment fund of a minimum of Rs 7 crore for smooth functioning of the chair.