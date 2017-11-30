Punjab govt warns against fraud in name of lotteries

The Punjab government has issued a warning against fraud in the name of lotteries.

The lottery department said the government was neither running any online lottery nor did it follow the practice of contacting any lottery winner through email.

“It has come to the notice of the department that some anti-social elements are committing fraud with the people in the name of bumper lottery schemes of Punjab by sending fraudulent e-mails, implying that they have won the first prize,” said an official spokesman in a statement.

The spokesman said tickets pertaining to the New Year Lohri Bumper-2018 would be issued soon and the draw would be out on January 17, 2018.