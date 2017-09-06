Punjab govt will set up a university for vocational education, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Speaking at the launch of the state government’s ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ and ‘Karobaar Mission’, technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said there was a need to bridge the gap between skill training imparted by the educational institutes and needs of the industry.

“The state government will set up a University of Vocational Education to bridge the gap between academic qualifications and vocational education,” Channi said.

Corroborating Channi, Trident Group chairman Rajinder Gupta said, “Education institutes should come forward to take suggestion from the industry on the type of skill set industry requires and formulate curriculum accordingly.”

Finance minister Manpreet Badal said, “The government would not let the youth of Punjab shift to foreign countries in the search of employment. I urge employers to join hands with the state government’s Ghar Ghar Rozgar Mission.” At the meeting, leading industry experts, including India Council for Research on International Economics chairperson Isher Judge Ahluwalia; Walmart India CEO Krish Iyer; Vardhman Textiles Ltd chairman Shri Paul Oswal; International Tractors Limited (Sonalika Group) vice-chairman AS Mittal and Capital Small Finance Bank founder and managing director Sarvjit Samra were present.

Local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and irrigation and power minister Rana Gurjit Singh were also present on the occasion.

It’s a mega fraud, says Akali Dal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday described the “mega job fair” as a “mega fraud” on the youth of Punjab who had been denied government jobs and instead been handed over offer letters of private companies. The party claimed that the youth of the state were already getting such jobs under regular placement drives that these technical institutes held on a regular basis.

Former minister and SAD general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia said it was unfortunate that a “bogus” programme which was being touted as fulfilment of the “Ghar Ghar Rozgar” programme that the Congress had promised before the assembly elections.