Punjab irrigation scam: SC dismisses bail pleas of two accused

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of contractor Gurinder Singh and former chief engineer Harvinder Singh, who were allegedly involved in the irrigation scam being probed by the Punjab vigilance bureau.

Punjab advocate general Atul Nanda, who appeared before SC, said while rejecting the bail pleas, the top court has given both accused time of seven days to surrender.

The vigilance bureau had initiated an enquiry in number of works allotted through e-tenders by the Drainage and Kandi Area divisions of Punjab irrigation department to probe into the allegations in allotment of tenders. According to the vigilance bureau, higher officials during the SAD-BJP government, connived with the contractor and indulged into allocation of works worth Rs 1,000 crores to Singh alone that too on the rates more than 50% of the departmental rates.

The bureau claims contractor Gurinder Singh was “favoured” by the accused officials who allotted him more than 60 percent of total works in violation of rules. Many works were allotted to Gurinder Singh at higher rates by way of single tenders ensured by “tailor made conditions” and clubbing of works.

Nanda said the state had argued that accused were not cooperating and if interim protection was granted it could hamper the ongoing investigation.

Earlier on November 15, the high court had dismissed bail plea of the contractor Gurinder Singh; Harvinder Singh and other irrigation department officials — Gurdev Singh Syan (chief engineer, retired); Vimal Sharma (supervisor); Gulshan Nagpal (executive engineer) and Bajrang Lal Singla (XEN).