Punjab: Man held for bid to kill his sons commits suicide in jail

A 35-year-old undertrial, who was held for trying to kill his two children in Maholi Khurd village on Friday night, allegedly committed suicide in Punjab’s Malerkotla Jail on Tuesday.

Police said Gurbaksh Singh was found hanging in a toilet in the jail in the morning. He used a turban to hang himself with a pipe. The incident came to light when another prisoner went to the toilet.

Sources said judicial magistrate, first class (JMIC), Harpreet Singh Simak, visited the jail and ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter.

“Gurbaksh was under depression. No suicide note has ­­­­­­been found. A board of three doctors will conduct postmortem,” said Yogi Raj, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Malerkotla.

Gurbaksh, an alcoholic, strangulated his sons Harkirat Singh, 11, and Karanvir Singh, 9, but they were rescued and rushed by other members of the family to a private hospital in Ludhiana. Police booked Gurbaksh for attempt to murder on a complaint filed by his father Inderjit Singh.

Harkirat and Karanvir are still under treatment in the hospital where they are on ventilator support.

Sources said Gubaksh used to have frequent quarrels with his wife. He also ‘tried to kill’ her last year and attempted to ‘commit suicide’ twice earlier.