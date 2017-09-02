Punjab minister Channi blames Sikh leaders for proliferation of deras

Punjab technical education and industrial training minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said the present Sikh leadership was responsible for the proliferation of deras such as the Dera Sacha Sauda in the state.

The minister was talking to the media on the sidelines of a mega job fair at the Government Polytechnic College for Women here.

He regretted the mayhem caused in the wake of the conviction of Dera Sachha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case.

He said the Sikh leadership, including members of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), was responsible for the proliferation of deras as it did not focus on important issues, including the welfare of the weaker sections of the society.

“These organisations have not worked toward the cause of Sikhism. They did not educate and inform the people and youth of the state regarding history and sacrifices of Punjabis but remained engrossed in politics. This is why the deras have proliferated in the state.”

He said the inefficiency of Sikh leaders patronised by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has harmed the state and the people in a big way.

TAKES A DIG AT SUKHBIR

Taking a dig at former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal and said, “Sukhbir who owns a big business should also take part in the mega job fair organised by the state government and provide jobs to the youth of the state.”

He said Sukhbir and (his wife) Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is Union food processing minister, should hire the state’s youth for their companies and provide them employment.