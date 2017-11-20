Punjab minister Tript Bajwa urges India, Pakistan to ease visa norms

Punjab’s rural development and panchayat minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa urged India and Pakistan to ease visa norms to facilitate the travel of people on either side of the border.

Bajwa said the language, literature and culture in the two countries were similar and with co-operation of the two peoples, tension on the borders will reduce.

He was speaking after interacting with Pakistani pilgrims who have come to India to participate in Rouza Sharif’s Urs in Aam Khas Bagh in Sirhind (Fatehgarh Sahib). Bajwa, who was born in Kotli Bajwa village in Sialkot district of Pakistan, said the people on either side of the border should be able to visit the other easily, without any trouble, and urged the governments in India and Pakistan to ease the visa norms.

Welcoming the Pakistani pilgrims, Congress MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra said the people of the two countries have always longed to meet each other and whenever the citizens of Pakistan come to India, people here receive them warmly.

He said the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the visiting Pakistani pilgrims. They were providing them potable water and formed several medical teams to attend to the pilgrims, he added.