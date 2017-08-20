Punjab ministers to monitor flagship schemes for timely implementation

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has entrusted cabinet ministers with the task of reviewing and monitoring the progress of various government flagship programmes to ensure their timely implementation.

The programmes assigned for review and monitoring on an urgent basis include the atta-dal scheme, MNREGA, ashirward scheme and old-age pension scheme, in addition to any other programme which the minister may prefer to focus on, according to an official release issued by the chief minister’s office.

While the chief secretary has been asked to issue the necessary instructions to all concerned, the CM has made it clear that the ministers would be required to chair review meetings which would be facilitated by the deputy commissioners (DCs). The DCs will also ensure the presence of all district heads of various departments concerned at the review meetings, he said.

The move is aimed to ensure that the various social welfare schemes of the government are strictly implemented and the benefits of the same percolating down to the last person entitled to them, the statement said.

The ministers have been allocated specific districts for the purpose and have been asked to submit regular reports about the progress of the various schemes. The CM will personally review the progress and intervene where necessary, an official spokesperson said.

While health and family welfare minister Brahm Mohindra has been assigned Ludhiana, Moga, and Ferozepur districts, local government minister Navjot Sidhu will be looking after Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Finance minister Manpreet Badal has been tasked with review of the schemes in Bathinda and Mansa districts and forests minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot entrusted with Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali and Patiala.

Rural development minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa will be looking after Gurdaspur and Pathankot, while Irrigation and power minister Rana Gurjit Singh has been allocated Kapurthala and Jalandhar.

Technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi will take care of Fazilka, Faridkot and Muktsar, while higher education minister Aruna Choudhary will handle Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar and Rupnagar. Sangrur and Barnala have been given to public works minister Razia Sultana.