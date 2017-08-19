Punjab news digest: Clean chit to Amarinder, Rakhi Sawant gets bail, man sets wife on fire, and more

Ludhiana City Centre scam: Clean chit to CM Amarinder Singh, other accused

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday moved a closure report in a local court in the Ludhiana City Centre scam, in which chief minister Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh were among the accused. After the Vigilance Bureau filed the cancellation report before district and sessions Judge Gurbir Singh, the court fixed September 2 for the next hearing in the case, in which Amarinder Singh's son-in-law Raminder Singh and others were allegedly involved.

Man sets wife on fire after she refuses to give money for alcohol

The Tarn Taran police have booked a man for allegedly pouring petrol on his wife and setting her on fire at Dyal Rajputan village, 15 km from Tarn Taran, on Friday. The accused has been identified as Samsher Singh, 40, of Dyal Rajputan village. The victim Amarjit Kaur ,37, received 24% burn injuries on her body, said the doctors. She has been admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Super Speciality hospital, Tarn Taran. Man sets wife on fire after she denies money for alcohol.

Chandigarh: Adoption requests pour in for 10-yr-old rape victim’s baby

A day after a 10-year-old rape victim delivered a baby girl, deed for surrender of child under the Juvenile Justice Act was executed at on Friday. As the newborn has now been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, it's members, director social welfare and others are getting several calls, wherein, people from across the country are requesting to adopt the baby girl. "I have received 5-6 calls from quite affluent people living in Delhi and Mumbai. They have read the news and are very keen to adopt the child," said a member of Child Welfare Committee.

Punjab govt launches campaign to prevent swine flu

The Punjab government On Saturday launched a state-wide awareness campaign to prevent swine flu cases. This campaign will be carried out at district and block level across the state, state health and family welfare minister Brahm Mohindra said. "To control swine flu and other vector-borne diseases, the Punjab government has launched a state-wide awareness crusade to tackle the spread of any type of vector-borne disease," he said.

Jinder Mahal, the immigrant who became the ‘Modern Day Maharaja’

"You people have nothing to celebrate," Jinder Mahal shouted into a microphone Tuesday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The current World Wrestling Entertainment champion was dressed in a black turban and a gray suit with his giant belt slung over his shoulder. He twisted his face into a deep, angry grimace, and continued, "But for my people, today marks Independence Day of the greatest nation on earth: the great nation of India!"

Ludhiana court grants bail to Rakhi Sawant, asks her to appear on Aug 25

The court of sessions judge Gurbir Singh in Ludhiana on Saturday granted conditional bail to actress Rakhi Sawant in a case of allegedly hurting sentiments of the Valmiki community. The judge also ordered her to appear before the trial court of judicial magistrate Vishav Gupta on or before August 25.