Punjab news digest: Murdered gangster’s brother killed, 6 SAD workers booked, Sonam Kapoor applauds PU, and more

Murdered gangster Rupinder Gandhi’s brother Mindi shot dead in Khanna

Two unidentified assailants shot dead Manvinder Gandhi, former sarpanch of Rasoolra village of Khanna and elder brother of murdered gangster Rupinder Gandhi, at fields outside his home in Rasoolpur village of Khanna on Sunday morning. The assailants pumped three bullets into Manvinder, also known as Mindi, from point-blank range, the police said. He was rushed to Satguru Partap Singh Hospital in Ludhiana, but could not survive. read full story here

Punjab on a new high: Three cheers to coffee

It’s a little past sundown and the border town of Ferozepur is lulling itself to sleep. But a fleet of cars in front of a dimly-lit shop prompt you to slow down. And then, you smell the beans. Conversation over coffee is in full swing at one of the popular hangouts for youngsters in town. Ditto in Moga, Phagwara, Faridkot and a legion of dusty towns in Punjab’s countryside where youngsters are queuing up to down the brown brew. Read full story here

Man dies as minor tussle over playing cricket turns ugly in Tarn Taran

A 30-year-old man was beaten to death with a cricket bat over a minor dispute in village Chabhal, 20 km from Tarn Taran, on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Daljit Singh. Read full story here

Sonam Kapoor applauds Panjab University for honouring Neerja Bhanot

Three days after HT reported that the new girls’ hostel on the Panjab University (PU) campus will be named after Neerja Bhanot, actress Sonam Kapoor applauded the initiative. “I applaud Panjab University and the initiative that they’ve taken,” Kapoor, who played Neerja Bhanot in the National Award-winning Bollywood flick Neerja, said. Read full storyhere

Verdict on dera chief Ram Rahim: Haryana on alert, section 144 imposed

Ahead of verdict in a case involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief, likely to be delivered on August 25, the authorities have sounded a maximum alert in Haryana and prohibitory orders have been imposed in Fatehabad district. Read full story here

Amarinder Singh likely to meet PM Modi, Arun Jaitley; urge them to raise Punjab’s borrowing limit

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi and urge them to increase the state’s borrowing limit to enable it to implement the farm debt waiver scheme, officials said on Sunday. Read full story here

Six SAD workers among nine booked in Rs 11.59 crore ‘food grain scam’

After the compilation of more than two years’ investigation into Rs 11.59 crore food grain scam, Taran Taran police have booked nine people on Saturday. The booked include six Akali workers, among Bhikhiwind market committee’s vice- chairperson and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s former sarpanch. Read full story here

PGI, Punjab CM office phones go dead as thieves decamp with 800m cable

They broke seals and locks of five manholes, entered a 200-metre-long duct and stole four cables of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in the wee hours of Saturday, disrupting telephone services of over 1,600 subscribers. Landline phones and internet services in the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), residence of Punjab and Haryana chief ministers, UT secretariat, Punjab Police control room, offices located in Sector 9 and residential areas of Sectors 2, 3, 11 and 12 have gone dead. Read full story here