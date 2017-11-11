Punjab news digest: Polo returns to Patiala; Dhadrianwale cancels Nov 14 congregation; Wheat sowing delayed in Mansa; and more

Polo returns to Patiala after a decade

Patiala Polo finally returned to Patiala, the hometown of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, after a decade on Saturday, as the Western Command of the army organised a polo challenge match in the city. The royal city had witnessed the last polo event in 2006 under the Congress regime, headed by Amarinder. Read full story here

Dhadrianwale cancels Nov 14 congregation after Damdami Taksal protest

Amritsar Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale has cancelled a three-day congregation slated to start from November 14 at Ranjit Avenue, after protests from Damdami Taksal rank and file. The followers of Dhadrianwale and the Taksal have differences over issues related to Sikh history and principles. Read full story here

Lack of irrigation delays wheat-sowing in Mansa

Mansa The delay in cleaning of Kotla branch canal by the irrigation department is reportedly delaying the sowing of wheat in Mansa district. Farmers say this will affect overall productivity. Owing to poor availability of underground water, most farmers are dependent on the canal for irrigation. The canal’s water supply was stopped last month to clean it. However, the process is on even as the sowing season for wheat has started. Read full story here

After Ram Rahim’s arrest, Dera Sacha Sauda dies a slow death

Sirsa A colossal business empire, worth an estimated Rs 2,100 crore and spread over 800 acres, has come to a virtual standstill. Its manufacturing plants — for aloe vera products, bottled water, car batteries, confectionery, oil-seed expellers, and atta (flour) — are shut down. The nearby newspaper office, resort, shopping mall, cinema, petrol pump, restaurant, and hotel are all closed. The streets, too, are empty. Read full story here

Amritsar Hindu leader’s murder: Accused using internet services to evade arrest

Amritsar By using internet services to make contact with their family and friends, the gangsters accused in the murder case of local Hindu activist Vipan Sharma have so far managed to evade their arrests. According to the police, the accused are only using social apps ensuring that they do not leave any hint of their location. Read full story here

Jalandhar, Amritsar MC polls in December, Ludhiana will have to wait, says Sidhu

Ludhiana With ward delimitation in the city not finalised yet, elections to the municipal corporation House will not be held in December and will take place with a delay from polls in other civic bodies in the state, local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has said. The term of the previous House had ended in September. Read full story here

