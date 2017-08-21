Punjab news digest: Rain pain in tricity, IIM student missing in Himachal, and govt school sans roof

Heavy rainfall causes flood like situation in Chandigarh

Heavy rainfall on Monday morning brought the tricity (Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula) to a stand still as poor drainage system gave way to roads being flooded with water. The rainfall left the cars of commuters stuck in middle of the roads forcing them to leave their cars stranded.Read more and In pictures

Chandigarh rain: In waist-deep water on the way to office | First person account

It all began at 8.30am. The 45-minute journey from Sector 12, Panchkula, to the Hindustan Times office in Phase 8B, Industrial Focal Point, Mohali, in the office cab turned out to be a four-hour ordeal on Monday morning. Read more

Student of IIM Lucknow missing for a month in Himachal, parents seek help

A couple from West Bengal is frantically searching for their 26-year-old son Subhadip Das, an IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Lucknow student, who has been missing after he was last located in Kinnaur last month. Read more

With no roof, toilets; every day is a battle for students of this govt school in Ludhiana

For over 22 years, students of Government Primary School, Field Ganj, Ludhiana have been braving the summer, monsoon and winter without a roof over their head. Students have to sit under a plastic sheet supported by bamboo sticks to take their lessons. Read more

Dera chief case verdict: Ban on vehicle movement on August 24, 25

A two-day ban — on August 24 and 25 — has been imposed on vehicular movement on roads near Haryana’s Panchkula district court complex in view of a verdict in a sexual exploitation case against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. Read more

