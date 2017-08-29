Punjab news digest: Rampal acquitted, Vikas Barala’s bail rejected, jokes on Ram Rahim, and more

Varnika Kundu stalking case: Accused Vikas Barala, Ashish Kumar’s bail plea dismissed

A local court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar accused of stalking and trying to kidnap city-based DJ Varnika Kundu on intervening night of August 4 and 5. Vikas, son of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Subhash Barala, and his friend Ashish were booked for stalking and released on bail soon after the incident. The police had added the charge of attempt to kidnap and rearrested them a few days later. Read full story here

Ghar wapsi? Akal Takht urges Sikhs to correct ‘mistake’ of joining dera, says doors open

As Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has ended up with a 20-year jail sentence in a rape case, the Sikh temporal seat Akal Takht has opened doors of “homecoming” to Sikhs who are devotees of the Sirsa (Haryana)-headquartered sect. “By mistake, some Sikhs had become followers of the dera by breaking away from their Gurus. In the aftermath of the court verdict, if these followers want to be taken into the fold of the Sikh mainstream, the doors are open for them,” said Takht jathedar (head) Giani Gurbachan Singh. Read full story here

Rampal case verdict: Self-styled godman acquitted in two criminal cases, to remain in jail

A Hisar court acquitted self-styled godman Rampal Dass on Tuesday in connection with two criminal cases registered against him, citing lack of evidence. The court in Hisar was hearing cases for alleged assault, obstructing a public servant, rioting and unlawful assembly, among others. These were two among several cases levelled against Rampal and his followers after the week-long stand-off in November 2014 that left six people dead. Read the highlights here

When an HT editor almost got baptised into Baba’s fold: A first-person account

No other profession allows you to meet and see such a wide variety of people as journalism does. From the high and mighty to the hoi polloi, a reporter also gets a chance to meet up, close and personal all sorts of crooks, charlatans, including, of course, self-styled babas. Now that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is in the news, his nemesis at the altar of justice transports me back to an audience I had with the controversial and colourful self-styled godman inside his den (read dera) in Sirsa. Two things stand out in the memory chip: One, I narrowly escaped being baptised into his faith, and secondly, an interview with him on public address system! Read the full story here

Ram Rahim sentence: Black day for 6 crore followers, says dera mouthpiece

‘Crores of dera followers observe black day’. That was the double-decker headline of the daily ‘Sach Kahoon’, the mouthpiece of Dera Sacha Sauda, a day after sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Without mentioning the quantum of punishment, the report asserted that “six crore dera followers observed a black day.” The paper too was printed in black and white as a mark of mourning. Read full story here

Social media abuzz with jokes on Ram Rahim as internet service resumes in Haryana

Social networking sites on Tuesday were abuzz with jokes and messages on jailed Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim as mobile internet service resumed in the state five days after it was suspended in the wake of the volatile situation over the self-styled godman’s conviction last week. There were jokes, SMSes and videos on Ram Rahim, Asaram Bapu and Rampal. “Dhan dhan satguru, internet ho gya shuru”, (Thank God, internet got restored) was one of the messages. Read the full story here

Dera violence: Journalists stage protest in Chandigarh against attacks

A group of journalists from Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh on Tuesday staged a protest against the attacks on media persons during the violence after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief in a rape case. Several media persons were injured and their vehicles damaged in the violence which took place following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Panchkula on August 25. Read full story here