Punjab news digest: Rise in swine flu cases, dera chief Ram Rahim’s verdict, and more

Rise in swine flu cases, 38 found positive in 12 days

Swine flu is spreading its tentacles in Punjab with 38 of the 96 people found positive this season having surfaced in the last 12 days only. The disease has claimed 17 lives in 13 districts where the cases were reported. Ludhiana and Mohali districts top the chart with maximum positive cases followed by Jalandhar district. Read more

Ahead of dera chief’s verdict, memories of 2007 violence haunt Bathinda

This grocery shop in Talwandi Sabo near Bathinda has customers from the nearby villages on both sides of the Punjab-Haryana border. But, for last two days, sales have nosedived as people have decided not to travel unless it is absolutely. The owner does not even want to be identified for this report, as anxiety and fear of violence envelop the region ahead of the August 25 verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Read more

Nihang unit chief killed near Barnala

A unit head of Nihang Singhs, Bahadur Singh, 55, was reportedly shot at in Kahneke village around midnight on Monday. The police did not have any details about the murder until 11 am on the following day. Read more

Viral now: Letter for PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah on ‘false allegations on MSG’

Three days ahead of the verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the sect’s followers have started a campaign on social media seeking signatures for a solidarity letter. To be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Rajnath Singh, chief Ministers of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan, and BJP president Amit Shah, the letter says “millions of followers” of the dera with inspiration of Gurmeet Ram Rahim “are leaving their evil acts and doing good deeds by working for hundreds of humanitarian works and helping to develop the country”. Read more

Punjab farmers to protest outside CM Amarinder’s Patiala residence

Seven farmers’ outfit On Tuesday threatened to stage a five-day sit-in outside Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s Patiala residence to press for their demands, including debt waiver. The outfits -- BKU (Ekta), BKU (Dakonda), Kirti Kisan Union, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Krantikari Kisan Union, BKU (Krantikari) and Kisan Sangharsh Committee (Azaad)-- announced this during a rally at a local grain market In Barnala. Read more

AAP to hold dharna outside Harsimrat Badal’s Delhi residence

Punjab’s main opposition party, the AAP, on Tuesday threatened to stage a dharna outside Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s residence in Delhi on August 24 to protest against the Centre’s decision of extending “industrial incentives” to the hill states. Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Sukhpal Khaira alleged that “discriminatory” concessions to the neighbouring hill states have wrecked havoc upon the industry of Punjab by denying it a level playing field. Read more