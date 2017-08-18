Punjab news digest: Two Congmen killed, bullet train to Amritsar, farmer kills self, and more

Two Congmen killed, Akali among three injured in Abohar clash

Two Youth Congress workers were killed and three persons sustained injuries when an Akali leader opened fire at the rival group following a scuffle in Abohar town of Fazilka district on Thursday evening. The deceased were identified as Gurmit Singh (28) of Kundal village and Surinder Singh (29) of Abohar town. They died of bullet injuries.

Children’s Home in Chandigarh all set to welcome 10-yr-old rape victim’s newborn daughter

Proving that there will always be some who cares, the Ashiana Children's Home, Sector 15, Chandigarh, has decorated a room and installed a cradle to welcome the 'newborn daughter' of a 10-year-old, who gave birth on Thursday morning. This was after the parents of the 10-year-old refused to see the infant. The management at the Ashiana has also done a lot of shopping for the newborn.

On day of House panel visit, another farmer kills self in Mansa

A five-member committee of the Vidhan Sabha led by Congress MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria visited Mansa and met around a dozen suicide-hit families of farmers on Friday morning. Barely three hours before that, around 5.30 am, yet another farmer killed himself at Dalel Singh Wala village in the district. The victim, Ajmer Singh (45), who owned eight acres of land, was reportedly under a debt of Rs 11 lakh and killed himself by consuming a pesticide. Inquest proceedings were initiated.

Punjab CM Amarinder protests special incentives for hill states

Opposing the Centre's decision to extend special tax incentives to hill states, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said he will pursue Punjab's demand for extending similar incentives to border areas and the Kandi belt in the state. alking to mediapersons after inaugurating an exhibition organised by the Photo Journalists Welfare Association in Chandigarh, the CM said the Kandi belt and the border areas also have special problems and deserve to be put at par with hill states in terms of the incentives given by the Centre.

Chandigarh: Now, convert your home from leasehold to freehold

In a relief to Chandigarh residents who wanted complete ownership title to their homes and residential properties, the UT has given green signal to re-start conversion of residential leasehold properties into freehold. This conversion was stopped in 2013, after the then UT administrator Shivraj Patil referred it to ministry of home affairs (MHA) for re-fixation of conversion charges.

India’s second bullet train proposed from Delhi to Amritsar

After India's first bullet train which will ply on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route by 2023, Indian Railways will launch the country's second high-speed train from Delhi to Amritsar via Chandigarh. This was disclosed by Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Malik of the BJP in a press release on Thursday.Malik said that the matter was considered by the Prime Minister (PM)Modi government on his demand.