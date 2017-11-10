Punjab News Digest: Why farmers burn stubble, P’kula youth found dead, bank cash van loot, and more
Panchkula: College student found dead in car ‘wasn’t depressed, didn’t own gun’
A 19-year-old college student who was found dead in his car with a gunshot wound in his head on Thursday wasn’t depressed and didn’t own the revolver found with him, says his family. Read full story here
RSS Sikh wing clarifies to Takht: ‘Want to build powerful India by creating harmony as per Gurbani’
Rashtriya Sikh Sangat, a wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has written to the temporal seat Akal Takht with a clarification about its name and the event organised by it in New Delhi last month to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. Read full story here
Stubble burning blamed for Delhi pollution: Why farmers carry out the exercise
The plain farming chore of burning after-harvest paddy stalks as farmers prepared their fields in Punjab and Haryana for the wheat crop never headlined so much as in the past month. Read full story here
17 deras in Haryana, Punjab were run at Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s whims and fancies, HC told
Seventeen prayer centres of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda were run at the whims and fancies of sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the court commissioner appointed to monitor the dera told the Punjab and Haryana high court. Read more
Amid smog outcry, Punjab set to achieve highest ever paddy yield
But this good news is so far lost in the smoke that fields in the state are emitting due to stubble burning, causing a big outcry in the national capital. Dense smoke has engulfed skies from Lahore to New Delhi for which Punjab and the neighbouring Haryana are being blamed. Read full story here
Armed men loot Rs 1.18 crore from bank cash van near Jalandhar
At least six unidentified armed men robbed Rs 1.18 crore from a cash van of HDFC bank at Manak Rai village, 25km from Jalandhar on Friday afternoon. Read full story here
Nothing wrong in raising demand for Khalistan: SGPC president
Kirpal Singh Badungar, president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), said on Thursday that “as per a Supreme Court ruling, there is nothing wrong in raising the demand for Khalistan”, a separate Sikh nation, and that “it is neither unconstitutional nor an offence”. Read full story here
