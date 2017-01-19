Punjab polls: 115 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana on last day

Over 115 candidates filed their nominations across 14 assembly segments of Ludhiana district on Wednesday, taking the total to 222 nominations. It was the last day of submitting nominations for the Vidhan Sabha elections slated for February 4.

The Mini Secretariat and 11 other offices across the district were chock-a-block with candidates and supporters, leaving no time for the returning officers to breathe. Cavalcades of candidates from different parties kept pouring in at the venue till late in the afernoon.

Prominent leaders including MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Bains brothers from the Lok Insaaf Party, Akali leader Gurmeet Singh Kular, Congress leaders Kamaljit Singh Karwal, Satwinder Bitti, Sanjay Talwar and Rakesh Pandey filed their nominations at the MC Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk and Mini Secretariat.

Simarjeet Singh Bains, president, Lok Insaaf Party, and his brother Balwinder Singh Bains reached the venue with their mother and other family members and supporters to file nomination from Atam Nagar.

Before entering the MC office, both the brothers bent to touch their mother’s feet seeking blessings. They claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party and Lok Insaaf Party alliance will form the government in the state and mafia raj will be soon be eliminated.

Kular, who is an industrialist and is fighting the elections from Atam Nagar for the first time, also filed his nomination papers. He was accompanied by CM adviser Maheshinder Singh Grewal and mayor Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria.

Karwal also filed his nomination on the last day. Once known as the right hand of the Bains brothers, Karwal recently left the Shiromani Akali Dal to join the Congress. Earlier in the morning, ward 39 councillor Sanjay Talwar filed his nomination to contest from Ludhiana East. Talwar was at the venue with his parents, wife and supporters.

Akali MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon also filed his nomination for Ludhiana East.

Showing individual might, the venue turned into a pitch for supporters of different parties who raised slogans in favour of their candidates. The AAP candidate from Ludhiana North, Randhir Singh Sivia, filed his nomination at the Mini Secretariat thronged by supporters.

Sivia said, “The ruling government did not carry out any development work in our constituency. There is no stadium, no park, and roads are broken while nothing concrete was ever done to contain the pollution in the Buddha Nullah. Proper sewerage, cleanliness and cleaning the Buddha Nullah will be on top of the list for me.”

Congress candidate from Ludhiana North, Rakesh Pandey’s cavalcade also made its presence felt with a sizeable number of party workers who were raising slogans in support of the party and its candidate.

Contesting in the assembly segment for the first time, BJP’s Kamal Chatly, who was fielded over party veteran Rajinder Bhandari from Ludhiana West, too clocked in tremendous support from party workers.

Also contesting from Sahnewal constituency for Congress, Satwinder Bitti reached the venue with her supporters to file her nomination in the afternoon. She said, “After being voted to power, the protection of women rights will be my top-most priority. Keeping in view rising crime against women, I will take concrete steps to ensure their safety.”

Congress candidate Bhupinder Sidhu also filed his nomination to contest from Ludhiana South constituency.

