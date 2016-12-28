Punjab polls: AAP fields Jarnail Singh against CM Badal from Lambi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday named party leader Jarnail Singh as candidate against SAD patron and Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from the Lambi constituency for the upcoming assembly elections.

“We have to defeat the Badals. That’s why I propose the name of our lion, Jarnail Singh, to fight against Prakash Singh Badal,” Kejriwal said while addressing a rally in Lambi.

Reacting to Jarnail’s nomination, Punjab Congress chief Captain Amrinder Singh said in a tweet that the move reeked of an “underhand deal” with AAP colluding with the Akalis to ensure Badal’s victory.

Kejriwal responded by asking the Congress leader if he will fight against the Badals, Bikram Singh Majithia or from a “safe seat”.

Jarnail (43), who is AAP legislator from Rajouri Garden, had also unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from West Delhi on the party ticket.

A former scribe, Jarnail was sacked for allegedly hurling a shoe at the then home minister P Chidambaram over the anti-Sikh riots issue. Early this year, the party elevated Singh as co-in-charge of Punjab and its spokesperson in the state.

The AAP has already fielded prominent leaders like its Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann from Jalalabad, a seat represented by deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal; and Himmat Singh Shergill against revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

