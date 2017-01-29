Punjab polls: Badals ruined Punjab’s youth and agriculture, says Sidhu

Armed with his trademark puns and satires, Congress star campaigner Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday urged the voters to end the “Badals’ misrule since they have ruined Punjab’s jawani (youth) and kisani (agriculture)”.

The cricketer-turned-politician said this in a series of rallies while campaigning for party candidates in SAS Nagar, Dera Bassi and Kharar constituencies of the district.

Addressing the gathering at Dussehra ground in Phase 8 , SAS Nagar, seeking votes for party candidate Balbir Singh

Sidhu, he said, “Yeh pagdi te anakh di ladai hai. Pagdi sambhal sardara pagdi sambhal, Badalan ne loot liya tera maal (This is a battle for turban and pride. It’s time to save your pride since the Badals have plundered your wealth).”

He reached the rally venue more than three hours late. Soon after Sidhu, clad in kurta pyajama and jacket, climbed up the stage, he got a huge applause from the gathering.

He swayed his hand as if playing a cricket shot and targeted the Badals and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with his puns and satires that were reciprocated with laughter and applause.

There were echoes of “Sada haq ethe rakh,” at the Dussehra ground as Sidhu promised to make “all officials who have ruined Punjab accountable”.

“In the last 10 years, they (Badals) have turned the democracy into gunda tantra. After the elections, the Akali Dal will be khali dal,” he said. Terming Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as liar, Sidhu said, “Kejriwal bepaenda lota hai te udi jhooth bolan di koi hadh ni hai (He is a bottomless vessel and there’s no limit of lying for him).”

In SAS Nagar, seeking vote for the party candidate, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, “The youth of Punjab need to be aware of the AAP’s false propaganda. To win election, the AAP leaders are befooling Punjab’s youth. They actually don’t care about Punjab and its people as winning election is their sole agenda. The AAP is like the East India Company that believes in divide and rule policy.”

Earlier, Sidhu addressed a rally in Zirakpur in support of party candidate from the Dera Bassi seat Deepinder Dhillon.

SELFIE TIME FOR YOUNGSTERS

People of all age waited to hear Sidhu even as they had to wait for hours at SAS Nagar rally venue. “I was a fan of his cricket and now his oratory skills. I came here to hear him speak,” said Rupinder Singla, a Class-12 student from Balongi. Many youngsters were busy clicking selfies with Sidhu. “O yaar, main koi Hema Malini hoon, ki tu photo te photo khichi ja reha hai,” Sidhu told a youngster.