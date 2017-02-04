Punjab polls: Bains’, SAD supporters clash in Ludhiana

Supporters of Lok Insaaf Party-Aam Aadmi Party candidate Balwinder Singh Bains and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Hira Singh Gabria entered in a clash in Daba area of Ludhiana on Friday night.

Stone pelting and gunshot has been reported at the spot. Reportedly two supporters of SAD have suffered minor injuries.

On being informed, the police reached at the spot and initiated investigation.

Rinku Gabhria, nephew of Hira Singh Gabhria said he along with his friend Johny and other supporters was sitting at main campaigning office near Nirmal palace in Daba area.

He alleged that meanwhile supporters of Bains struck there and started shouting slogans outside the office, when they resisted, the Bains supporters started pelting stones at them.

Rinku said when people huddled there, Bains’ supporters opened fire in the air and fled.

However, Balwinder Bains refuted the allegations and said he has nothing to do with the incident. He added that the SAD candidate is trying to defame him.