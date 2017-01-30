Ex-Congman Bir Devinder now with AAP, wants CBI probe against Amarinder

Former Congress leader and deputy speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh on Monday announced to extend support to AAP candidate Dr Balbir Singh here, who is pitted against Captain Amarinder Singh .

“The Congress is full of corrupt leaders and everyone is feeling suffocated.The AAP is only the hope left for Punjab to provide a clean government, thus I have extended support to the AAP”, said Bir Devinder.

In April Bir Devinder Singh was sacked from the Congress, for his article against Captain Amarinder Singh.

Bir Devinder wants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to take a vow that he would hand over the investigation of corruption cases against Capt Amarinder Singh to the CBI, apart from reopening disproportionate assets cases against Badal family, in case the AAP forms the next government in Punjab.“People of Punjab are watching with disparagement the clandestine understanding between the two major players, the feudals of Badal and the Royals of Patiala to protect each other in the mega corruption they both indulged in during their respective regimes.

Kejriwal must handover the cases registered against Badal and Amarinder to CBI, irrespective of cancellation reports filed by the vigilance bureau, he said in a statement.