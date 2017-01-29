Punjab Polls: Capt Amarinder storms Badal bastion, says won’t desert Lambi

Campaigning for the first time in Lambi constituency after filing nomination from this home turf of Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, state Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday made an emotional appeal to the voters, saying he will not desert them after winning the election.

Addressing a gathering in Punjawa village, Congress chief ministerial candidate Amarinder said: “Don’t ever think that I will leave you people. I will not leave you at the mercy of associates of Badals. Your future is mine and mine is yours. I am always available for you people.”

Captain is contesting the assembly elections from two constituencies, the other being his traditional seat of Patiala.

Amarinder addressed another election meeting in Sarawan Bodla village in the constituency.

He said he had been unable to come to Lambi after filing his nomination as he was going all over the state to ensure that the Badals are wiped out from Punjab for good.

“You need not go to associates of Badals for your issues now. I will take up your issues. First of all, I will restore your dignity which has been hit under the SAD-BJP government,” he said.

Asking people to be wary of the tactics of distributing money by Akalis ahead of polling, he said: “Now they (Akalis) will resort to distributing money. I won’t stop you from taking money from them if you want, but you know very well whom to vote for.”

ALL-OUT ATTACK ON BADALS

He launched an all-out attack on Badals and their associates while promising to put them in jail for “destroying the lives” of the people.

Holding CM Badal responsible for the present state of affairs in Punjab and in Lambi segment, he asked, “How can Badal claim not to be unaware of what’s happening in his own backyard?”

He also blamed Badal for the sacrilege incidents in the state, which, he said, was a clear attempt by the Akalis to divide Punjab on communal lines and asserted that the Akali patriarch would have to pay for his sins.

‘KEJRI RANK OUTSIDER’

He also lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, terming him a rank outsider with no interest in the welfare of Punjab or its people.

“Kejriwal will never protect the interests of Punjab,” he said.