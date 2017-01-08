Punjab polls: CEC Nasim Zaidi to review poll preparedness on January 11, 12

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi along with his poll panel colleagues AK Jyoti and OP Rawat will arrive on a two-day tour to Chandigarh on January 11. The election commissioners will be assessing arrangements put in place for the Punjab assembly polls scheduled on February 4.

The CEC will be meeting representatives of all political parties in the fray besides the Punjab chief secretary and director general of police. Zaidi has also asked Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) VK Singh, all deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to come prepared with the list of steps taken to ensure free and fair polls.

“We have sent a pro forma to all DCs and SSPs to explain their preparedness for the polls, which is to be discussed in the meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI) team,” an officer working with the CEO told HT.

38,000-LITRE LIQUOR SEIZED

Ahead of the polls, the Punjab excise department has seized over 38,000 litres of liquor in raids conducted at 263 places within two weeks. Polls nodal officer from the excise department Gurtej Singh said 55,800 litres of ‘lahan’ (liquor made at home) was also seized. A total of 104 cases have been registered.