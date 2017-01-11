Punjab polls: Congress leaders meet Navjot Sidhu at his Delhi home

Even as the former BJP member parliament Navjot Singh Sidhu is yet to join the Congress, the local party leaders have started meeting him at his New Delhi residence.

Sidhu, who is likely to join the Congress anytime has been the talk of politics and the Congress is having high hopes on him to push up the campaign.

Though his wife and former BJP MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu has already announced that her husband Navjot Sidhu will contest from the Amritsar East segment, all eyes are on Sidhu’s formal joining in the party.

On Monday night, Congress MLA from Amritsar West Dr Raj Kumar Verka also met Sidhu at his Delhi residence and discussed the political scenario.

Talking to HT, Verka said, “I met Sidhu and discussed about the Congress situation and other issues of the Punjab politics. He will soon join the Congress but the date is yet to be announced.”

The Congress MLA admitted that coming of Sidhu into the Congress camp will give a lot of fillip to the party prospects in the coming assembly elections.

Not only Delhi, various Congress leaders are also continuously visiting the residence of Sidhu in Amritsar. As Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu has already joined the Congress party, she is actively campaigning in the Amritsar East constituency.

A local Congress leader said that Sidhu is a crowd-puller with his speeches and once he reaches Amritsar after joining the party, he will have a major impact on the urban seats fought by the Congress party.

Meanwhile, though Sidhu wants to play an active role in the Punjab politics, there is a section of the Congress think tank that feels that in place of confining Sidhu into a constituency, he can be utilised as a star campaigner throughout the state and UP elections.

