Punjab polls: Former AAP leader Yamini Gomar joins Congress

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Yamini Gomar, who had quit the party recently, joined the Congress in presence of Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh at Chandigarh Press Club premises on Sunday.

As AAP candidate from Hoshiarpur reserved constituency, Gomar had polled 2.13 lakh votes and stood third. The seat went to Vijay Sampla, now the Punjab unit chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) .

Gomar said she had joined AAP for “ideology to save Punjab”. She claimed the party has now forgotten it. “We wanted to change Punjab but Congress not AAP is the right forum for it,” she said while speaking to mediapersons.

Asked about the controversy of printing fake bills for expenditure incurred during parliamentary polls, she said, “Would I put my political career at stake over such a thing.”

She also denied that she has quit AAP over denial of party ticket saying she was part of its national executive and trained volunteers and even AAP leaders such as Punjab co-convener Sanjay Singh can vouch for that. She said she has joined the Congress unconditionally and not to get ticket to contest polls.

Other turncoats

Satwinder Singh Rai, in charge of the AAP ex-servicemen wing in Anandpur Sahib, also resigned from the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. BJP president Vijay Sampla welcomed him into the party fold.

Meanwhile, BJP’s farm wing president in Sangrur Randhir Singh Kaler moved to Aapna Punjab Party (APP) in presence of its convener Sucha Singh Chottepur.