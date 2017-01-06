Punjab polls: Grief-stricken women from Sangrur don’t want to cast their votes

“Sach puchon mera bilkul vi dil ni karda vote poun nu (To be true, I do not feel like casting my vote in the upcoming elections) said, Baldev Kaur, 55, a resident of Chhajli village in Dirba constituency.

Kaur has lost her husband and two sons who committed suicide due to farm debt in past years and now, Baldev Kaur is living with her widow daughter-in-laws.

“The tragic tale of our lives has spread all over the world but the government did not approach us for any compensation. Now I have no faith in this system which destroyed my clan,” she added with watery eyes.

Last year, 28-year-old Amrik Singh from Namol village, Sunam constituency, lost his life due to the alleged use of chitta, leaving behind his 28-year-old wife, 3-year-old son and parents. The family said that the sale of chitta is open in the state and the government has not taken any action against the culprits.

“We do not want to hide this truth that my husband died because of drugs. The governments never take actions against the drug dealers. Why should we vote for these people who are behind such menace. The cycle of two parties has been going on since decades. We do not need such politicians,” said Binder Kaur, widow of Amrik Singh.

Some women of the same village alleged that political parties distribute liquor during the voting season which becomes the cause of domestic violence.

“There is no solution of sewerage problems in the village but they (politicians) provide liquor openly to male voters. As men come in inebriated state, they start beating their wives. We never get anything in this electoral system despite domestic violence and poverty. So what is the use to cast vote,” asked Sinder Kaur, 55.

Ajmer Kaur, 60, has spent 40 years of her life as a farm labourer and is still living under miserable condition. She alleged that she never got below poverty line (BPL) or blue cards to avail any relief from government.

“The welfare schemes of the government never reached us. To add to that, the recent demonetisation left my sons jobless. I fail to understand why should I vote, but I have also heard that vote should be casted. So I will vote to bring the change,” Ajmer Kaur, a resident of Chhajli, added.