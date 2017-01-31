Punjab polls: Radicalism will return if AAP wins, says Sukhbir Badal

Punjab deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday urged voters to shun the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) “to maintain peace in Punjab”. At a rally at Patran’s grain market, he said the SAD- BJP alliance had always suppressed radicals during its rule, “but there is a real danger of their comeback if AAP forms the government in Punjab”.

“AAP president Arvind Kejriwal had overstepped all boundaries of political behaviour by staying at the residence of a terrorist in Moga last week, which has exposed their nefarious intent,” he said, though the AAP has said the man wt whose house Kejriwal stayed had been acquitted by court.

Sukhbir also argued that an AAP government in Punjab will be a disaster “as they would not maintain a cordial relationship with the Centre”. “They will function here the way they are in Delhi and hamper the state’s economic growth.”

He claimed, “Ever since the NDA government came at the Centre, Punjab was a major beneficiary of its assistance with several road projects cleared apart from other projects. All this will come to a standstill under AAP rule.”

Asking people to vote for development, he said the SAD-BJP government had delivered on all its election promises. “Now we have further planned a roadmap to ensure large-scale development both in urban and rural areas. In our very first cabinet meeting after forming the government, we will waive the loans of all small farmers besides giving them interest-free loan up to Rs 2 lakh for at least a year.”

He said both Congress and AAP have been misleading people by promising lakhs of jobs. “We will ensure at least 1.5 lakh jobs in government sectors and create enough employment opportunities in the private sector by promoting industry,” he added.

Crowd from outside

The rally was held to boost the poll prospectus of party candidate from Shutrana, Vaninder Kaur Loomba. But many from the crowd were from nearby constituencies.