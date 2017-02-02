Punjab polls: SAD’s Sidhu banks on ‘educated’ tag to woo middle class in SAS Nagar

On a cold Sunday morning, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from SAS Nagar Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu (58), a former bureaucrat, heads from Sector 70 to the constituency villages for holding a door-to-door campaign.

Sidhu, dressed in a pair of jeans and jacket, wants to make a statement through his sartorial choice — he does not want to look like a typical politician clad in white kurta-pajama. Instead, he wants to make a modern appeal to the voters. Being a former bureaucrat, he wants to make connect with the educated, middle class.

Leading a cavalcade of five vehicles in a Toyota Fortuner SUV, Sidhu, who remained SAS Nagar deputy commissioner for three years, heads to Balongi, Badhmajra and Chappar Chiri villages after holding some meetings in Sector 70.

After their arrival in the villages, Sidhu greets the local residents and addresses nukkad meetings there.

As villagers complain of broken roads, lack of sanitation and clean water, he promises to fulfil their demands if elected. He also claims to have carried out development works as the SAS Nagar deputy commissioner.

“Taude vote nu koi khareed ni sakda…idi keemat lakhan toh vi zyada hai” (No one can buy your vote…your one vote is worth more than lakhs),” he says, drawing applause and smiles from the gathering.

“I’m adopting this village like a mother takes care of her child,” he says. He also talks about providing affordable housing, proper waste management system to residents. There were more women at the gatherings, with the youth largely giving them a miss.