Punjab polls: Sukhbir Badal adds vocational training, homes to sops

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said SAD-BJP government will make 20-lakh youth employable by giving them skill training at over 2,500 centres across the state once it returned to power. He also announced to provide five-lakh houses to the homeless.

These promises came in the run up to the SAD’s poll manifesto expected to be released on Tuesday.

“Very soon, everyone will live in ‘pucca’ house and we will ensure this on forming the next government in March,” he said at Kartarpur during a rally for the February 4 polls.

On Saturday, he had announced providing sugar and ghee to the beneficiaries of the Atta-Dal scheme. He had also offered Rs 100 bonus over the minimum support price for food grains produced by the farmers and interest-free crop loan up to Rs 2-lakh for them.

Explaining the scheme of making youth employable, Sukhbir said the government will provide six-month free training to the youth in various trades at the skill development centres and those wishing to start their own enterprise will be given Rs 10-lakh interest-free loan, which could be returned over a period of 10 years.

“If elected, the alliance government will provide five-lakh houses to the homeless. It is my commitment to you that in my Punjab, no one will live in a ‘kutcha’ house. We will provide a ‘pucca’ house to each and every person,” he said.