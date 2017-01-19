Punjab polls: Who features among top 10 richest candidates?

After gleaning the affidavits submitted by the contestants with their nomination papers to the poll authorities in the past one week, Hindustan Times has prepared a list of Punjab’s 10 wealthiest candidates:

1. Rana Gurjit Singh, Congress

Constituency: Kapurthala | Assets in 2017: Rs 169.88 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 68.46 crore

Owns sugar mills in UP, Punjab

2. Shiv Lal Doda, Independent

Constituency: Abohar | Assets in 2017: Rs 141.85 crore | Assets in 2012: NA

Liquor baron accused in murder case

3. Karan Brar, Congress

Constituency: Muktsar | Assets in 2017: Rs 119.40 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 128.43 crore

Daughter-in-law of ex-CM Harcharan Brar

4. Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD

Constituency: Jalalabad | Assets in 2017: Rs 102.07 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 90.86 crore

Party chief and deputy chief minister

5. Kewal Dhillon, Congress

Constituency: Barnala | Assets in 2017: Rs 89.14 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 78.51 crore

Both his wife and he are entrepreneurs

6. Aman Arora, AAP

Constituency: Sunam | Assets in 2017: Rs 65.86 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 47.26 crore

Trader

7. Ranjit Singh Gill, SAD

Constituency: Kharar | Assets in 2017: Rs 62.91 crore | Assets in 2012: NA

In real estate business

8. Sukhpal Singh Khaira, AAP

Constituency: Bholath | Assets in 2017: Rs 59.46 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 52.66 crore

Agriculturist and ex-MLA

9. Sarabjit Makkar, SAD

Constituency: Jalandhar Cantonment | Assets in 2017: Rs 59 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 45.14 crore

In real estate business

10. Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, SAD

Constituency: Patti | Assets in 2017: Rs 53.21 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 51.23 crore