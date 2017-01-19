 Punjab polls: Who features among top 10 richest candidates? | punjab$top | Hindustan Times
Punjab polls: Who features among top 10 richest candidates?

Punjab Election 2017 Updated: Jan 19, 2017 14:43 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
After gleaning the affidavits submitted by the contestants with their nomination papers to the poll authorities in the past one week, Hindustan Times has prepared a list of Punjab’s 10 wealthiest candidates:

1. Rana Gurjit Singh, Congress

Constituency: Kapurthala | Assets in 2017: Rs 169.88 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 68.46 crore

  • Owns sugar mills in UP, Punjab

2. Shiv Lal Doda, Independent

Constituency: Abohar | Assets in 2017: Rs 141.85 crore | Assets in 2012: NA

  • Liquor baron accused in murder case

3. Karan Brar, Congress

Constituency: Muktsar | Assets in 2017: Rs 119.40 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 128.43 crore

  • Daughter-in-law of ex-CM Harcharan Brar

4. Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD

Constituency: Jalalabad | Assets in 2017: Rs 102.07 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 90.86 crore

  • Party chief and deputy chief minister

5. Kewal Dhillon, Congress

Constituency: Barnala | Assets in 2017: Rs 89.14 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 78.51 crore

  • Both his wife and he are entrepreneurs

6. Aman Arora, AAP

Constituency: Sunam | Assets in 2017: Rs 65.86 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 47.26 crore

  • Trader

7. Ranjit Singh Gill, SAD

Constituency: Kharar | Assets in 2017: Rs 62.91 crore | Assets in 2012: NA

  • In real estate business

8. Sukhpal Singh Khaira, AAP

Constituency: Bholath | Assets in 2017: Rs 59.46 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 52.66 crore

  • Agriculturist and ex-MLA

9. Sarabjit Makkar, SAD

Constituency: Jalandhar Cantonment | Assets in 2017: Rs 59 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 45.14 crore

  • In real estate business

10. Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, SAD

Constituency: Patti | Assets in 2017: Rs 53.21 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 51.23 crore

  • Grandson of ex-CM Partap Singh Kairon

