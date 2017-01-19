Punjab polls: Who features among top 10 richest candidates?

After gleaning the affidavits submitted by the contestants with their nomination papers to the poll authorities in the past one week, Hindustan Times has prepared a list of Punjab’s 10 wealthiest candidates:
1. Rana Gurjit Singh, Congress
Constituency: Kapurthala | Assets in 2017: Rs 169.88 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 68.46 crore
- Owns sugar mills in UP, Punjab
2. Shiv Lal Doda, Independent
Constituency: Abohar | Assets in 2017: Rs 141.85 crore | Assets in 2012: NA
- Liquor baron accused in murder case
3. Karan Brar, Congress
Constituency: Muktsar | Assets in 2017: Rs 119.40 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 128.43 crore
- Daughter-in-law of ex-CM Harcharan Brar
4. Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD
Constituency: Jalalabad | Assets in 2017: Rs 102.07 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 90.86 crore
- Party chief and deputy chief minister
5. Kewal Dhillon, Congress
Constituency: Barnala | Assets in 2017: Rs 89.14 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 78.51 crore
- Both his wife and he are entrepreneurs
6. Aman Arora, AAP
Constituency: Sunam | Assets in 2017: Rs 65.86 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 47.26 crore
- Trader
7. Ranjit Singh Gill, SAD
Constituency: Kharar | Assets in 2017: Rs 62.91 crore | Assets in 2012: NA
- In real estate business
8. Sukhpal Singh Khaira, AAP
Constituency: Bholath | Assets in 2017: Rs 59.46 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 52.66 crore
- Agriculturist and ex-MLA
9. Sarabjit Makkar, SAD
Constituency: Jalandhar Cantonment | Assets in 2017: Rs 59 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 45.14 crore
- In real estate business
10. Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, SAD
Constituency: Patti | Assets in 2017: Rs 53.21 crore | Assets in 2012: Rs 51.23 crore
- Grandson of ex-CM Partap Singh Kairon